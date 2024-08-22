Multiple people detained after shootout in Food Lion parking lot, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple people have been detained after a shootout on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shootout involved multiple vehicles in the Food Lion parking lot on Hull Street Road, according to those sources. That is in Richmond's Swanson neighborhood.

Police were first called to the 5700 block of Swanson Road at 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Then officers were called for a report of a shooting about three minutes later in the 5600 block of Hull Street Road. About five minutes later police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Jackson Wood Court for another shooting report.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if there were three shooting scenes or just calls from people who heard the gunfire from the initial shooting.

