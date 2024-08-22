Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multiple people detained after shootout in Food Lion parking lot, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Aug. 22
Food Lion Shootout Richmond
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple people have been detained after a shootout on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shootout involved multiple vehicles in the Food Lion parking lot on Hull Street Road, according to those sources. That is in Richmond's Swanson neighborhood.

Police were first called to the 5700 block of Swanson Road at 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Then officers were called for a report of a shooting about three minutes later in the 5600 block of Hull Street Road. About five minutes later police were dispatched to the 5700 block of Jackson Wood Court for another shooting report.

Food Lion Shootout Richmond

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if there were three shooting scenes or just calls from people who heard the gunfire from the initial shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Richmond International Film Festival to feature 170-plus films Why police officers were walking around this Richmond neighborhood Richmond artist wins national contest with 'My Peace' work Popular Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ arrives in Short Pump Low humidity continues, highs in upper 70s and lower 80s for Thursday Man critically injured in stabbing near hotel in Richmond Richmond council members respond to finance department changes Chesterfield teen leads Pledge of Allegiance at the DNC Police ID motorcycle driver killed in Richmond crash Richmond urges state lawmakers to 'keep investing' in city schools

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone