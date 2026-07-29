Fire closes Route 1 near Weakley Road in Dinwiddie: 'Seek alternate routes'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A fire has shutdown all lanes of Route 1 near Weakley Road in Dinwiddie County on Wednesday evening, according to VDOT officials.
"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials said.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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