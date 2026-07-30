Fire destroys Dinwiddie auto shop: 'His whole world changed'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A fire tore through Major League Auto on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie Wednesday evening, destroying several vehicles and devastating the business's owner, Rodney.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Rodney's cousin, Jourdon Petticolas, described him as a dedicated worker who often juggled multiple jobs at once.

"From the time we open to lunchtime, he's working on three or four cars at once," Petticolas said. "He's a hard worker. He's a good person. He's he's an amazing person, honestly."

Jessica White, a former classmate and current customer, described the emotional toll the fire took on Rodney.

"His whole world changed, so everybody was worried, you know, everybody had vehicles on the lot, but just to see him so humbly sorry that he can't fix it all ... 30 minutes ago he was looking at the ground with tears just dropping down," White said.

White added she hopes the community will come together to help Rodney get back on his feet.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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