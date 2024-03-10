Watch Now
Fights break out near Siegel Center after high school basketball championship game, Crime Insider sources say

There was a mayday call after fights broke out near a parking deck across from the Siegel Center in Richmond Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 11:43 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 23:43:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- There was a mayday call after fights broke out near a parking deck across from the Siegel Center in Richmond Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The several fights happened after the VHSL Class 5 State Championship game between L.C. Bird and Woodside had just wrapped up, those sources told Burkett.

Multiple people were detained, according to Crime Insider sources. However, there was no word if any arrests were made.

W. Broad Street near Harrison Street was closed for a few minutes while police got things under control.

