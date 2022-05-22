Watch
Deputies ID man killed in Mountain Road crash

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 9:10 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 09:16:28-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 83-year-old man killed in a wreck in Hanover County Friday morning.

Deputies were called to Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge for a single-vehicle crash just before 11:55 a.m., according to Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Mountain Road when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and collided head on into a tree," Cooper said.

Officials said the driver, Ernest Alfred Wright Sr. of Montpelier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright was the only person in the car, Cooper said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ernest Wright during this difficult time," Cooper said.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

