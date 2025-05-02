Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Nurse charged with abusing premature babies has license suspended

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital failed to implement actions to prevent abuse or to protect patients from abuse and neglect, according to two reports from the state.
Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The nurse charged with abusing premature babies in a Henrico hospital's NICU had her nursing license suspended Friday, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) records.

Erin Strotman's license was suspended pending the outcome of a July 23 hearing by the Virginia Board of Nursing.

Members of the board discussed the case Thursday, concluding “that a substantial danger to public health or safety warrants this action and orders that the license of Erin Elizabeth Anne Strotman, R.N., to practice professional nursing in the Commonwealth of Virginia is suspended," according to a summary of the suspension order.

Strotman is accused of abusing and wounding several babies inside the Henrico Doctors' Hospital NICU, many of whom suffered unexplained bone fractures and injuries.

She remains free on bond.



IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Henrico Doctors' Hospital NICU Investigation
Police: Video shows nurse abusing baby in Virginia hospital's NICU VDH: Hospital failed to report suspected infant abuse in a timely manner in 2023 Henrico police warning of misinformation spreading regarding NICU investigation Families of injured NICU babies react to charges against nurse Henrico hospital NICU nurse charged with child abuse, malicious wounding Hospital pauses NICU admissions after babies had 'unexplainable fractures' Investigation found Henrico Doctors’ Hospital employee abused NICU baby in 2023 Henrico’s top prosecutor reopens case of NICU baby with fracture from 2023

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone