Nurse charged with abusing premature babies has license suspended

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The nurse charged with abusing premature babies in a Henrico hospital's NICU had her nursing license suspended Friday, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) records.

Erin Strotman's license was suspended pending the outcome of a July 23 hearing by the Virginia Board of Nursing.

Members of the board discussed the case Thursday, concluding “that a substantial danger to public health or safety warrants this action and orders that the license of Erin Elizabeth Anne Strotman, R.N., to practice professional nursing in the Commonwealth of Virginia is suspended," according to a summary of the suspension order.

Strotman is accused of abusing and wounding several babies inside the Henrico Doctors' Hospital NICU, many of whom suffered unexplained bone fractures and injuries.

She remains free on bond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

