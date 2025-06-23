Family seeks justice year after father of 6 was killed waiting for chicken in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond family continues to seek answers one year after Eric Durrell Jackson was murdered in Whitcomb Court.

Jackson, a father of six and grandfather, was killed on June 22, 2024, leaving his mother, Lindell Jackson, without closure.

"Eric D. Jackson as E.J. — that's what they called him," Lindell Jackson said. "He was killed in Whitcomb Court on Bethel Street on June 22 at 3 a.m."

According to his mother, Jackson was sitting outside on a stoop waiting for a meal when the shooting occurred.

"He was waiting on the chicken that the girl that lived there was making for him," she explained. "She told me she was in the kitchen and heard a pop and she opened the door and went out there and he was lying on the porch."

The murder marks the third tragedy for the Jackson family in less than four years. They previously lost a grandson to murder, followed by the killing of a granddaughter who was shot and left on the side of a North Carolina highway.

Lindell Jackson expressed frustration with the investigation, believing police have enough evidence to make an arrest based on information she provided and footage from Flock cameras in the area.

"It's so wrong, it is so wrong for these people to just kill our children and babies and mothers and fathers — and something needs to be done," Lindell Jackson pleaded. "I want the person that did this to my son to pay for this."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

