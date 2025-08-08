Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond. Where do you plan to park?

RICHMOND, Va. — The 43rd annual Carytown Watermelon Festival kicks off Sunday, August 10, starting at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m.

The free festival spans 9 blocks in Carytown, between North Nansemond Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Visitors can enjoy music on five different stages, a kids' area, DJs and plenty of watermelon provided by Publix.

"And we'll do two 18-wheeler-fulls of watermelons this year, and the Shriners cut them up into bowls. The bowls are $2, and they help to their philanthropic efforts here in town and around the region," organizer Mike Murphy said.

Murphy, managing partner at Three One One Productions, warns attendees to plan ahead for parking.

"Don't park in the Kroger or Publix lots. Those are for their customers, and they will tow you," Murphy said.

Murphy says the festival is a manifestation of their love for Carytown and the community.

