New Richmond Jazz and Music Festival stage setup lets you see EVERY performance!

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont returns August 9 and 10 with a new stage layout designed to enhance the audience experience.

For the first time in the festival's history, performances will not overlap, and stages are positioned closer together.

"It gives people the opportunity to see every artist performing this year because none of the sets are going to overlap... that's the first time we've done that," Frances Burruss said.

Burruss, with the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, explained the benefits of the new arrangement.

"You can either sit where you are and listen to all of the acts, or you can move easily between the two stages and catch every moment," Burruss said.

This year's festival features a diverse lineup including hip-hop and R&B artists like CeeLo Green alongside jazz performers such as Norman Brown and Kirk Whalumwith.

"We want to make sure that we're appealing to all of the Richmond audience," Burruss said.

"I think people are really excited about T.I. and Jodeci and Drew Hill, and we've got Muni Long and Marsha Ambrosius, we've got Masego, who's from Virginia, and then we've got some local talent as well."

Food and other vendors will be on site during the two-day event. Free shuttles are available from Dogwood Dell and VCU West Cary parking deck, where attendees can park at no cost.

Festival-goers should bring lawn chairs and sunscreen but leave alcohol and pets at home, as they are not permitted at Maymont.

The festival is presented by Dominion Energy with support from numerous partners, but Burruss emphasized the importance of ticket holders.

"We could not do this festival with our patrons and the support they've been giving us all these years," Burruss said.

Gates open at 1 p.m. both days, and tickets are available online or at the gate.

