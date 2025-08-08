How drivers feel about Richmond toll booths going cashless

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is preparing to eliminate cash payments at toll booths in favor of an all-electronic system, a change that will impact how drivers pay for their daily commutes.

The Richmond Metro Transit Authority has already begun construction on Powhite Parkway to replace the current toll system, which features full service and exact change lanes, with an electronic system using license plate readers and E-ZPass devices.

"I can't take the long way to work. It's way more easy to go on the highway and go through the tolls. It's like $20 a week for me to go through the tolls," said Eva Forsythe, who uses the tolls daily for her commute.

For E-ZPass users like Forsythe, the transition will be seamless, but she acknowledges others might face challenges.

"Just because something's easy for me doesn't mean it's easy for everybody else," Forsythe said.

Some drivers prefer keeping their options open, including J.D. Cooper, who intentionally avoids toll roads.

"As someone who doesn't really use toll roads, I have maps set to no tolls actually. I like not having to even think about getting the E-ZPass or things like that," Cooper said.

Cooper values the simplicity of using cash for occasional toll payments.

"I have change in my cup holder. It's for laundry and it's for tolls. I really think that not having that option and being forced to do that would suck," Cooper said.

According to the RMTA, the electronic system aims to reduce congestion, decrease environmental impacts, and improve traffic flow by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll booths.

Forsythe questions whether the change is necessary.

"I've never seen any issues. If you need to go fast through the E-ZPass you're good to go, but people who have to go through that cash toll, I feel like it's not hindering anybody's ability to get through as fast because if you have to pay the cash toll, you go through the cash toll everybody goes on their merry way. You're not getting in the way of anybody," Forsythe said.

Cooper expressed concerns about accessibility for certain demographics.

"As someone who is pretty electronically savvy, it sounds kind of confusing and not easy to me and so I can imagine someone in the older generations or someone who really doesn't want to think about it or doesn't have a bank account. It doesn't sound easy, it sounds like an extra step that's being added for no reason," Cooper said.

For drivers without an E-ZPass, cameras will photograph license plates and send corresponding bills to vehicle owners' mailboxes.

"I think both of us have letters in the mail that have multiple charges that look like Santa's list or something of E-ZPass payments," Cooper said.

Despite the upcoming changes, Cooper doesn't anticipate changing his habits.

"I will probably avoid the tolls more frequently which honestly may backfire and cause more traffic on the toll-free roads, but I can't see myself getting one," Cooper said.

Phase 1 of the Powhite Parkway conversion will begin at the end of this year, followed by similar upgrades to the Downtown Expressway and the Boulevard Bridge.

