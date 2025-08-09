Sunny weekend with temperatures staying below normal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures this morning are again in the 50s to lower 60s away from the coast. Skies are mainly clear, allowing perfect viewing for the full moon, but there are some patches of fog.

Today will have lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Comfortable levels of humidity will continue.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s across the region.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Isolated storm chances will be with us Monday through Wednesday, with the best chance of a storm in southern Virginia. It will get progressively more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday, around 90 Tuesday, and in the lower 90s Wednesday.

It will be hot and muggy Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s, and a feels-like temp breaking 100. Scattered storms will be possible.

As of now, it looks like highs next weekend will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

