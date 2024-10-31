Richmond Police release body-worn camera video of deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police fatally shot a man with a knife after a 9-1-1 call brought officers to a Church Hill apartment on October 15, according to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

Police have identified the man as Kyle Harris, 36, of Richmond.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. at an apartment along the 2900 block of East Broad Street.

Richmond Police released body-worn camera video of the incident on October 31.

"This critical incident briefing includes 911 call information, video and audio from the body-worn cameras of the officers at the scene, evidence photos, and audio from a recording device inside the home," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the video. "Chief Rick Edwards pledged to release these CIB videos following fatal incidents of officer-involved shootings. Once a full investigative report is complete, the report will be submitted to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Following the determination from that office, RPD will conduct an internal policy review. Per department policy, the officer who fired his service weapon is on administrative leave with pay."

Police were called to the apartment to investigate, "an armed mental party who had threatened someone with a knife," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting.

The 9-1-1 caller stated Harris had a knife and was threatening a person.

Police said a family member let them into the apartment to de-escalate the situation.

Officers said Harris and a woman were in another room and would not leave.

"The officers on scene could hear a female inside. They asked her to come out. She said she was unable to do so. Then they heard screams inside. Out of concern for her safety, they entered," Chief Edwards said.

Richmond Chief breaks down the moments leading up to police shooting inside apartment

When officers entered the unlocked apartment, police said an officer fired his service weapon and shot Harris. Police said life-saving measures were provided to Harris at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital. Harris died of his injuries Wednesday morning.

"An edged weapon was recovered at the scene," police said. "The female and the officers were not injured."

As the investigation continues, Edwards told CBS 6 that the officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave, which follows the department's policy.

"He is obviously, like anyone who has been in a situation like this, is emotional, but we are happy that no officers were injured during this encounter," Edwards said.

Neighbors told CBS 6 they were shocked to learn Harris had died.

Some recalled hearing multiple disturbances coming from the apartment over the last week.

911 call logs showed Richmond Police have responded to the apartment seven times so far this year.

The calls ranged in nature from disorderly, domestic, and larceny situations.

Before this week's call, police had last responded in May.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.