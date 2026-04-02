Colonial Heights Animal Control officer jumps into drain to save baby ducks

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights Animal Control officer jumped down into a drain to rescue a group of ducklings on Wednesday.

Colonial Heights Animal Control posted a social media shout out to Officer Delgado for "going above and beyond," and shared photos of more than a dozen ducklings who were moved to safety.

"Definitely not your average call, but just goes to show—you never know what kind of situations you'll end up in," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "So grateful for the compassion from the team we have working for us—always stepping up to save these little lives!"

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