Driver shot on Broad Street near CBS 6 ends up at gas station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

A driver shot near the WTVR CBS 6 studios on Broad Street Saturday night ended up at a nearby gas station, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 11:18 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 23:29:56-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver shot near the WTVR CBS 6 studios on Broad Street Saturday night ended up at a nearby gas station, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of W. Broad Street for a report of a person shot at 8:15 p.m, Lt. Claude Picard with Richmond Police said.

That driver, who ended up at the gas station at Malvern Avenue and Broad Street, was shot about a mile away from the WTVR CBS 6 studios, Burkett said.

"At one point we thought someone was shooting at our building," Burkett said. "The Advance Auto Parts took a round in the front door."

When police arrived at the gas station they found the man shot in the leg, according to sources. His passenger ran off towards Dabney Road, those sources said.

Officials said the man's injury is not life-threatening.

Sources told Burkett that more than a half dozen shell casings were found inside the car.

"Major Crime detectives responded to the crime scene and the hospital," Picard said.

There is no word yet on what triggered the violence.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

