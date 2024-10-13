George Wythe teen shot in chest critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A student at George Wythe High School was critically injured in a shooting in Richmond early Saturday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest on the outskirts of Shockoe Bottom in the 2000 block of Dock Street early Saturday morning, according to those sources.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery Saturday afternoon, sources said.

Pastor Valerie Coley said the victim is like a grandson to her.

"This violence must stop,” Coley said “Yes, it hits home."

Torn off pieces of crime tape and shattered glass remained in the parking lot on Saturday.

SCENE VIDEO: Dock Street shooting aftermath

SCENE VIDEO: Dock Street shooting aftermath

At a violent crime press briefing two weeks ago, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards identified Shockoe Bottom as a hotspot for violence.

"I saw people walking around, multiple people with guns and it became very concerning for us," Edwards said.

Coley said it begs the question: why was the teen out at 2 a.m. hours past a city-wide curfew for youth?

"I understand at that moment you are frustrated,” Coley said. “I understand at that moment there is a form of anxiety that's existing right to say your child has been shot. But it's more important to allow those trained to do their work and I understand when parents say it's not enough. But here once again as the parent we have to implement things so these situations won't happen."

Major Crimes detectives continue their work trying to figure out why the boy was targeted while family and friends pray for a recovery.

"Please pray. Right now he's in a situation where prayer is needed and I truly know that faith can move mountains,” Coley said. “But I also want to talk to our young African American males and females in those communities. Look we love you, but you got to begin to love yourself. That's the key. Self-love will allow you to be awakened to be able to respect and be receptive to your brother and sister that you don't know."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.