Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Neighbors think Glock switch may have been used in deadly Richmond alley shooting: 'Too close for comfort'

Hicks: 'I saw police cars with blue lights going around and around -- and it lasted hours'
'Too close for comfort,' neighbor says after man killed in Richmond alley
Daniel Mallory
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 22:26:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. – Neighbors believe a Glock switch may have been used in a deadly shooting on Richmond’s Northside Tuesday night.

Police said 36-year-old Daniel Mallory was shot to death in the alley in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents reported hearing rapid gunfire. The next day they saw a wooden fence splintered with bullet holes.

Local News

These are ‘biggest concern’ for Richmond's police chief: ‘You can’t control it’

Jon Burkett
10:07 AM, Jul 16, 2023

"I saw police cars with blue lights going around and around — and it lasted hours," neighbor George Hicks, who has lived on the Northside for nearly 60 years, recalled.

Hicks lives about a block away from the alley where Mallory was killed and called what happened “too close for comfort."

George Hicks
George Hicks

Other people living in the area said they have noticed an uptick in foot traffic and late-night activity that tends to spill into the alleys from Chamberlayne.

"It used to be real nice until the homeless people started coming in,” Hicks lamented. “They've got to live somewhere, but we just wish it was a different part of town."

imani thumbnails - 2024-04-15T161256.895.png

Local News

City response to recent youth violence, 'Operation Safe Summer' to begin early

Elizabeth Holmes
4:13 PM, Apr 15, 2024

There have been three murders, including a man killed at a nearby motel in February, in the corridor so far this year.

It is a part of town where Antonio Brooks said he constantly scans the area. However, he noted that violent crime has no boundaries.

“I would say that literally everywhere in this country right now, don't let your guard down," Brooks warned.

Chamberlayne Avenue
Chamberlayne Avenue alley

Richmond Police opened 10 homicide investigations in April.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

New tool to help Virginians facing eviction could make 'huge difference' She died by suicide, her mom wants you to know about high-functioning depression Nurse bruised by stale bagel thrown by a stranger who yelled about her dog Another dog found dead in a bag along Richmond hiking trail Some Richmond restaurants milk-wash your drink. What the heck does that mean? Charred owner Walied Sanie to open pizza restaurant Brick Fire in Richmond ER doctor, best-selling author to speak in Richmond on Thursday Richmond Sheriff hopes to address teen gun violence with new summit Sunny and hot Thursday Philly Vegan announces resolution over meals tax issues with city of Richmond

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone