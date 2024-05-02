Neighbors think Glock switch may have been used in deadly Richmond alley shooting: 'Too close for comfort'

RICHMOND, Va. – Neighbors believe a Glock switch may have been used in a deadly shooting on Richmond’s Northside Tuesday night.

Police said 36-year-old Daniel Mallory was shot to death in the alley in the 2700 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents reported hearing rapid gunfire. The next day they saw a wooden fence splintered with bullet holes.

"I saw police cars with blue lights going around and around — and it lasted hours," neighbor George Hicks, who has lived on the Northside for nearly 60 years, recalled.

Hicks lives about a block away from the alley where Mallory was killed and called what happened “too close for comfort."

Other people living in the area said they have noticed an uptick in foot traffic and late-night activity that tends to spill into the alleys from Chamberlayne.

"It used to be real nice until the homeless people started coming in,” Hicks lamented. “They've got to live somewhere, but we just wish it was a different part of town."

There have been three murders, including a man killed at a nearby motel in February, in the corridor so far this year.

It is a part of town where Antonio Brooks said he constantly scans the area. However, he noted that violent crime has no boundaries.

“I would say that literally everywhere in this country right now, don't let your guard down," Brooks warned.

Richmond Police opened 10 homicide investigations in April.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.