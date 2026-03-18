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At least 1 person shot on Oak Lane, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 17, 2026
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PETERSBURG, Va. — At least one person has been shot Wednesday morning in Petersburg, according to Crime Insider sources.

They believe it happened on Oak Lane just before 5 a.m. We have reached out to police to confirm those details.

We are still working to determine how serious the injuries are, and whether there is a suspect arrested.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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