At least 1 person shot on Oak Lane, Crime Insider sources say

PETERSBURG, Va. — At least one person has been shot Wednesday morning in Petersburg, according to Crime Insider sources.

They believe it happened on Oak Lane just before 5 a.m. We have reached out to police to confirm those details.

We are still working to determine how serious the injuries are, and whether there is a suspect arrested.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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