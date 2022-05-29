Watch
Paranormal group adds flags, cleans up historic cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Posted at 10:24 AM, May 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. – Volunteers placed flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Richmond’s historic Woodland Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

Groups also cleaned headstones and added flags honoring service members buried at the historic African American cemetery.

This was the sixth year the Commonwealth Researchers of the Paranormal group organized the event.

“In the grand scheme of things, a soldier is somebody who writes a check to this country up to and equal to the value of their own life," event co-organizer Dennis Estlock said. "That's not to be taken lightly and it's not to be forgotten. So we come out, we say their name, we give them a new flag in hopes that they'll never be forgotten again. That's our way of thanking them for what they've done for our country.”

Organizers said they place about 250 flags on graves at the cemetery every year.

