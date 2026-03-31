HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After opening seven locations of his popular Chicken Fiesta restaurant chain, Harold Vega has a new business venture in the works, this one involving a ranch instead of a rotisserie. Vega is in the process of developing a ranch and event venue that will include a new restaurant, an equestrian center and a barn with various animals on land he owns in eastern Henrico. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Chicken Fiesta owner Harold Vega is cooking up new idea in Henrico County
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