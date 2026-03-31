Chicken Fiesta owner Harold Vega is cooking up new idea in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After opening seven locations of his popular Chicken Fiesta restaurant chain, Harold Vega has a new business venture in the works, this one involving a ranch instead of a rotisserie. Vega is in the process of developing a ranch and event venue that will include a new restaurant, an equestrian center and a barn with various animals on land he owns in eastern Henrico. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.