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VDOT road crews patch 5,000 potholes in Chesterfield as post-winter road repairs continue

VDOT crews patch 5,000 potholes in Chesterfield as post-winter repairs continue
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Road crews are making progress fixing potholes in Chesterfield County, which VDOT says is a top focus after the winter season.

Workers filled 2,000 potholes this week, bringing the total to 5,000 patched since the start of the year.

Localities across Central Virginia are also working to fix their roads.

You can help crews find problem spots by reporting any potholes directly to VDOT by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD.

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