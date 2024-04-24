Chesterfield has not accepted Richmond's request to help fund homeless shelters: 'We're leaving the door open'

RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders from Richmond and Henrico are under the impression that Chesterfield County chose not to accept Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's request for homeless shelter funding. But Chesterfield leaders maintain they're still considering it, despite approving a budget earlier this month that does not include funding for city homeless services.

Advocates who serve the homeless population across Central Virginia say they're noticing a growing need, including Gwen Andrews, an assistant pastor at Belmont United Methodist Church.

The church, located in South Richmond near the Chesterfield County line, hosts a weekly food drive. While Andrews said the events used to draw in about 30-40 people, they're now serving up to 600.

"It's indicative just by the sheer numbers and who shows up that things have changed," Andrews said. "The church, we know, has always been the place where persons who were in need would come, not only spiritually, but other needs as well."

WTVR Belmont United Methodist Church Assistant Pastor Gwen Andrews

Andrews said she often sees people at the food drive whose vehicles are packed with belongings, indicating they could be living out of their cars. Some of them are even members of the church.

“We have some members who come through our doors, and we try as much as possible to put them in hotels and assist them, but it breaks your heart," Andrews said.

The church also partners with Nancy Williams, who runs a nonprofit that serves homeless individuals. Williams said she tries her best to connect folks to shelters or housing resources, but it's not an easy task.

“We can't help everyone, but our job is to make sure that they know where they can get those resources," Williams said.

WTVR CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Tyler Layne and Susan Rivers, a volunteer for the nonprofit Blessing Warriors RVA

Susan Rivers, a volunteer for the nonprofit Blessing Warriors RVA who makes meals for those on the streets or in unstable housing conditions, also understands the struggles of limited services across the area.

Issues with capacity have been noted in annual reports from the region's leading homelessness nonprofit Homeward. The latest data from Homeward showed that more than 680 people were experiencing homelessness in Central Virginia, including a record number of people who were unsheltered.

“It’s not enough, because we're talking about a problem that involves hundreds of people," Rivers said. “And it's a stain on all of us that we have people like that, with no place to go and nothing to eat. So of course, if the problem is regional, the solution should be too.”

WTVR

And regional solutions are what local officials are looking for.

The City of Richmond recently expanded its homeless shelter services, increasing the number of available regional beds that are available through the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care.

Mayor Levar Stoney noted that the shelters serve people from multiple localities. According to data from Homeward last year, 49% of the region's homeless population were from Richmond. 22% were from either Henrico or Chesterfield, and the remaining were from other parts of the state or out of state.

Stoney has requested funding from his neighboring leaders to help cover the shelter operating costs of roughly $4 million yearly. He asked Henrico and Chesterfield to each fund a quarter of that.

WTVR Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

Henrico immediately agreed, and on Tuesday night, the Henrico Board of Supervisors voted to allocate more than $800,000 from its current fiscal year cash reserve to the city.

Chesterfield has not accepted the city's request, and on April 10, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved a budget for its next fiscal year that does not include money for the city's efforts.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed," Mayor Stoney said in response to Chesterfield, adding that he's grateful for Henrico and other nonprofit partners. “The talks will not cease. We will continue to press, but right now is not a good time for them it seems. And we’ll focus on what we can do with the dollars we have today.”

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Holland sent a letter to Mayor Stoney on April 12 explaining that the county is already involved in several regional collaborations, including being a part of Homeward and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care and providing support to CARITAS.

Holland said in his letter that the county already went through an extensive process leading to the adoption of the fiscal year 2025 budget, which takes effect July 2024. But Holland said they would consider Stoney's request during the next budget cycle. That following budget wouldn't take effect until July 2025.

WTVR Chesterfield County Deputy Administrator James Worsley, who oversees Chesterfield's human services, and CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Tyler Layne

In an interview with CBS 6 Wednesday, Deputy Administrator James Worsley, who oversees Chesterfield's human services, said the county is "leaving the door open" to Richmond's request.

He added that Chesterfield experiences challenges too and that there is not a "one way direction" to accessing human services.

"We also have individuals in Chesterfield County that may have come to Chesterfield County for services but may not necessarily live here as well," Worsley said. "But internally, as in our internal departments, we will certainly reach out to folks if they happen to go over to Richmond and are looking for additional support."

Meanwhile, advocates said the more teamwork across borders— the better.

"Government, help us. Help us meet the needs," Andrews, a Chesterfield resident, said. "You have the monies."

“We need Chesterfield to join in with us because don't think that some of your people are not coming us. So, I'm just saying we just all work together," Williams, a Richmond resident, said.

“The fact that we have people without homes, with no food, without any clothing, children — we're talking about small children sleeping in cars or in doorways with their parents. That's a collective sin for us as Americans. I think we need to solve it in a collective way," Rivers, a Henrico resident, said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.