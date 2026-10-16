Charges certified against man accused of shooting two Chesterfield Police Officers & K9

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Chesterfield County District Court judge certified all of the charges against a man accused of shooting two police officers and killing a police canine during an stand-off last spring.

A total of five witnesses took the stand describing what they remember from the afternoon of May 31.

On that day, it is alleged Gary Shaw was involved in a domestic dispute with his mother at their home on Gum Fork Place.

When police responded and entered the home, Shaw allegedly shot and injured Chesterfield Police Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells and killed a police K9 named "Knight".

The first to testify was a police sergeant who described his and Clark's interactions with Shaw, trying to convince him to put down his gun and come outside.

The sergeant said police went inside when Shaw pointed a rifle at them and 911 dispatch told them Shaw was trying to break into the room his mother was hiding in.

Prosecutors then played body-worn camera from both Clark and the sergeant, showing them moving up the stairs to the second floor of the home at which point they allege Shaw opened fire.

The sergeant jumped down the stairs to escape.

Another officer testified to Wells getting shot in the arm when Wells was on the ground floor trying to assess where Clark was and how several other officers returned fire.

Knight's handler said the K9 was sent up to serve as a distraction as they tried to get to Clark but was shot right after he got to the top of the stairs.

A drone video was then played showing the aftermath of all this and showed an injured and bleeding Clark slumped over a bed in one room, while Shaw lay with his body half in the hallway and half in another room -- a handgun nearby.

Both men make small hand gestures as the drone is over top of them. The video ends as a SWAT team enters the hallway.

Shaw's defense team tried to cast doubt on whether Shaw's intent rose to the level required for some of the charges he faced and questioned if all of the officer's or K9's injuries were caused by Shaw, alleging the firearms recovered from the scene had not been tested.

The judge rejected those arguments and certified all the charges.

As for what is next in this case, a grand jury will decide whether to indict Shaw on the charges.

The next scheduled grand jury date in Chesterfield is mid-November.

Prosecutors said they had no comment after the hearing and would not say if they would present the case on that date.

Shaw's defense team also had no comment after the hearing.

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