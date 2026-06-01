Chesterfield Police remember Knight, K-9 killed in shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are remembering a police K-9 shot and killed during a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon.

Knight, a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix, was killed after a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Gumfork Place. Two officers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Knight served alongside his handler, Cpl. John Walsh, for four years. The Chesterfield County Police Department said the pair formed what it described as "an unbreakable bond built on trust, loyalty and a shared commitment to protecting our community."

Knight was born in Slovakia and joined the department at roughly 1 year old. Throughout his career, CCPD said he assisted in tracking and apprehension operations.

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Officers were called to the 2900 block of Gumfork Place at 4:40 p.m. Sunday after a suspect's mother reported him firing a gun inside the home. When officers made entry, the suspect opened fire with a long gun, striking two officers and Knight. Knight died from his injuries.

The shooting suspect faces multiple felony charges.

To honor Knight, the department said a K-9 patrol vehicle will be parked in front of its building. Community members are welcome to leave flowers.

"Knight was named after the knights of old who lived by a code: protecting others through honor and bravery," the department said. "He embodied that spirit every day he wore the badge."

Two Chesterfield County police officers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon, Chesterfield’s police chief Col.

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