Police chief 'grateful' officers alive after Chesterfield shooting; neighbors share suspect stories

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield County police officers remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon, Chesterfield’s police chief Col. Frank Carpenter Jr. shared during a Monday morning news briefing.

A police K9, Knight, was killed, and the shooting suspect now faces multiple felony charges.

"This is one of your worst nightmares as a chief of police, and it’s one of those things where I’m so grateful that they are alive, and that the men and women at Chippenham Hospital have done an amazing job to keep them alive and doing the work that needs to be done to ensure a successful recovery," Carpenter said.

Carpenter did not release the names of the officers nor the suspect citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Gumfork Place at 4:40 p.m. May 31 after the suspect’s mother reported him firing a gun inside the home.

She told dispatchers she had retreated to an upstairs bedroom, and the man was attempting get inside.

Carpenter said officers made immediate entry into the home and encountered the suspect, who was armed with what Carpenter described as a long gun (rifle or assault-type weapon).

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The suspect fired multiple times at officers, who returned fire.

Two officers and Knight were shot.

Knight died from his injuries.

The injured officers, both male patrol officers with between seven and eight years of service, underwent surgeries and remained in critical but stable condition Monday, Carpenter said.

He added doctors are “not 100% sure” whether the officers will survive, and the department is “continuing to pray” for them and their families.

The suspect was also shot and is expected to survive.

He remains hospitalized under police custody.

Carpenter said warrants have been obtained for:



Two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer

Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding of a police officer

One count of killing a police dog

Four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Those warrants had not yet been served as of Monday morning. Additional charges are possible.

Police said the suspect was not taken into custody immediately after the initial exchange of gunfire.

A SWAT team and other officers evacuated wounded personnel from the scene before the suspect eventually surrendered.

Authorities also discovered what they believe to be a grenade or cannonball inside the residence, prompting an extended crime scene operation.

State and federal explosive experts were called to help safely clear the property.

Carpenter urged residents to avoid the area while investigators process the scene.

The chief said there were indications from neighbors that the suspect had openly displayed firearms in the community in the days before the shooting.

"There’s indications that there’s other weapons inside the residence that were in a position to be used when the officers came in as well," Carpenter said. "It sounds like the community was aware of his behavior, and the fact that he would tend to operate with an openly displayed weapon. We don't have any information to show that we responded out there in reference to that... [police are continuing] conversations with the community, checking Ring door cameras to confirm the allegations, but that is the indication as of right now."

Chesterfield, Richmond, Virginia State Police, Henrico Police, the ATF, FBI, and Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Emergency dispatchers and firefighters also assisted.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time,” Carpenter said. “We just ask for patience as we process a very large and dangerous crime scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



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