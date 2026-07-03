Chesterfield officers shot in May discharged from hospital, recovering at home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two Chesterfield County Police officers shot while responding to a domestic call are recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital.

Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells were struck by gunfire during a shooting off Gumfork Place on May 31. Both were immediately taken to the hospital after the incident and remained hospitalized for an extended period of time.

Col. Frank Carpenter confirmed Thursday that both officers have since been discharged and are continuing to recover at home with their families.

"There will be challenges ahead, and they will continue to need our support," Carpenter said. "I ask that you keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they continue the road to healing."

Gary Shaw, the man accused of wounding the two officers and killing a police K-9 in the incident, is facing 17 felony charges, including 2 counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.

Chesterfield County Suspect in Chesterfield officer shooting now faces 17 felony charges Taylor Locke

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