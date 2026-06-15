Search warrants reveal scope of Chesterfield County officer shooting investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Newly released search warrants are revealing new details about the May 31 Chesterfield County officer-involved shooting that wounded two officers, killed a police K-9, and led to 17 felony charges against Gary Shaw.

The 14-page warrant provides the most detailed look yet at what investigators found inside Shaw's home, as well as why detectives later searched the home of his adult son.

On the afternoon of May 31, dispatchers received a call from Shaw's mother, telling them Shaw had fired two shots inside their shared home. During the call, dispatchers reportedly heard Shaw yelling in the background.

"I'm not letting you down these steps," Shaw said.

When officers arrived at the home off Gumfork Place, they saw Shaw holding a long gun and had a firearm in his waistband. Shaw then told officers that if his mother went downstairs, he would shoot her.

Officers entered the home and were immediately met with gunfire.

During the 35-minute gunfight, Officer Jacob Clark was shot seven times and Officer Jacob Wells was shot twice. Both underwent surgery and are expected to survive. Police K-9 Knight was also shot and died from his injuries.

Shaw eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital in custody.

After more than a week of searching the property, detectives say they found a large collection of firearms, ammunition, and weapon components. In a detached garage, investigators found heavy machinery they say is commonly used to modify and work on firearms.

Inside the home, detectives recovered multiple firearms, including two rifles that had been converted to fully automatic weapons. The warrant also states investigators found a large cannonball, live gas grenades, pineapple grenades, body armor, AK rifle parts and conversion manuals, bullets and fragments, and tens of thousands of cartridges.

The warrants also reveal detectives searched the home of Shaw's son. Police sought that warrant after he made posts on Facebook that created substantial risk and led to an emergency custody order.

According to the affidavit, Shaw's son wrote that he would see his father "no matter the outcome," that "his father wasn't the monster that he (the son) is," and that police would have to "shoot him to keep him from his father."

The affidavit also said Shaw's son posted multiple videos showing at least a dozen firearms laid out on a bed. During the search of that home, police seized multiple firearms and ammunition.

Charges have not been announced against Shaw's son.

Gary Shaw is being held without bond and is scheduled to return to court on August 20.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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