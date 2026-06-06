GoFundMe established for Chesterfield Police officers shot during domestic call

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A GoFundMe has been established to support the two Chesterfield Police officers who were shot during a domestic disturbance call last weekend.

Officers Jacob Clark, 25, and Jacob Wells, 40, were critically injured while responding to the call on Gumfork Place on Sunday, May 31. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, both officers are now recovering and in stable condition.

"Officer Clark sustained seven gunshot wounds and has already undergone multiple surgeries. As part of his lifesaving treatment, he has received more than 71 units of blood. Officer Wells was struck twice, suffering a severe gunshot wound to his right bicep as well as a graze wound to his right wrist," the GoFundMe reads. "As Officers Clark and Wells focus on their recovery, this fundraiser has been established to support them and their families during the difficult journey ahead. Donations will help ease the financial burdens associated with medical treatment, rehabilitation, time away from work, and the many unforeseen challenges these families will face in the months to come. Your support will allow both officers to focus fully on healing and recovery."

Click here to view the fundraiser.

Watch: Police release names of Chesterfield officers shot during domestic call; suspect charged

Police release names of Chesterfield officers shot during domestic call; suspect charged

The incident unfolded at about 4:40 p.m. on May 31 in the 12900 block of Gumfork Place.

The mother of the suspect, 65-year-old Gary G. Shaw, called 911 to report her son had fired shots inside the house during a domestic dispute.

She told dispatchers she had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom while Shaw tried to get inside.

Police Chief Col. Frank Carpenter Jr. said officers made immediate entry into the home and were met with gunfire.

Shaw, armed with both a pistol and a long gun, shot Clark, Wells, and a police K9 named Knight.

Knight died from his injuries.

Watch: Memorial Grows for Police K9 Knight

Memorial Grows for Police K9 Knight

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