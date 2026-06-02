Police release names of Chesterfield officers shot during domestic call; suspect charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have released the names of the two officers critically injured in a weekend shooting, as well as the suspect now charged in the case.

Officers Jacob Clark, 25, and Jacob Wells, 40, both remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon.

Both Clark and Wells are assigned to the Swift Creek Patrol Division and both have parents who served as Chesterfield County Police, a department spokesperson confirmed.

The suspect, Gary G. Shaw, 65, was also wounded and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition under police custody.

The incident unfolded at about 4:40 p.m. on May 31 in the 12900 block of Gumfork Place.

Shaw’s mother called 911 to report her son had fired shots inside the house during a domestic dispute.

She told dispatchers she had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom while Shaw tried to get inside.

Police Chief Col. Frank Carpenter Jr. said officers made immediate entry into the home and were met with gunfire.

Shaw, armed with both a pistol and a long gun, shot Clark, Wells, and a police K9 named Knight.

Knight died from his injuries.

Chesterfield community remember Knight, the police K-9 killed in a shootout

Officers returned fire, hitting Shaw.

A SWAT team and additional officers evacuated the wounded before Shaw surrendered.

Authorities also discovered what they believe to be a grenade or cannonball inside the home, prompting state and federal bomb experts to clear the scene.

On June 1, detectives obtained warrants for Shaw. He now faces:



Two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer

Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding of a police officer

One count of killing a police dog

Four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Those warrants were served on June 2. Additional charges are possible.

Chief Carpenter said Monday that doctors remained uncertain whether either officer will survive.

“We’re continuing to pray for them and their families,” he said.

Investigators are speaking with neighbors who reported seeing Shaw openly carrying firearms in the days leading up to the shooting.

Authorities are reviewing home security footage and said more weapons were inside the house, positioned where they could have been used during the initial encounter.

Multiple agencies, including Chesterfield, Richmond, Virginia State Police, Henrico Police, the ATF, FBI, and Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene, along with firefighters and emergency dispatchers.

Police stressed Monday there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the case should call Chesterfield County Police at 804‑748‑1251 or Crime Solvers at 804‑748‑0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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