Chesterfield memorial grows for police K9 Knight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A memorial is growing outside the Chesterfield Police Building on Iron Bridge Road for K-9 Knight, a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Knight, who was born in Slovakia, was shot and killed when police responded to a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon. His end of watch was May 31, 2026.

Knight served alongside his handler, Corporal John Walsh, for four years, assisting in tracking, apprehension, and other operations that helped officers safely carry out their mission.

Knight was named after the knights of old who lived by a code: protecting others through honor and bravery. Chesterfield Police said he embodied that spirit every day he wore the badge.

A K-9 patrol vehicle is parked in front of the Chesterfield Police Building on Iron Bridge Road, and members of the community are welcome to leave flowers in honor of Knight's memory.

Governor Abigail Spanberger shared her condolences on social media following the shooting.

"I am praying for the swift recovery of those officers and mourning the loss of their K-9 Knight."

Knight is survived by his handler, Corporal Walsh, his family, and members of the Chesterfield Police Department.

Two Chesterfield County police officers also shot on Sunday were last listed in critical but stable condition, Chesterfield’s police chief Col. Frank Carpenter Jr. shared during a Monday news briefing.

Carpenter did not release the names of the officers nor the suspect, who was also shot, citing the ongoing investigation.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Gumfork Place at 4:40 p.m. May 31 after the suspect’s mother reported him firing a gun inside the home.

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She told dispatchers she had retreated to an upstairs bedroom, and the man was attempting get inside.

Carpenter said officers made immediate entry into the home and encountered the suspect, who was armed with what Carpenter described as a long gun (rifle or assault-type weapon).

The suspect fired multiple times at officers, who returned fire.

Two officers and Knight were shot.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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