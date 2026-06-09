Suspect in Chesterfield officer shooting now faces 17 felony charges, including attempted murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of wounding two Chesterfield County police officers and killing a police K-9 is now facing 17 felony charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.

Gary Gene Shaw was arrested in connection with the May 31 shooting. He remains in the hosptial. Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, during which Shaw's mother called 911.

Shaw was in court, via video conference from his hospital bed, Tuesday. Prosecutors brought eight additional charges against Shaw, bring the total number of felonies related to this incident to 17.

Officers Jacob Clark and Jacob Wells remain in recovery. Officer Clark was shot seven times, while Officer Wells was shot twice. Both went through multiple surgeries, and sources say they are doing "well."

K-9 Knight, a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix, was killed.

The community has responded by donating blood to support the injured officers.

"It's tough to think about what our brothers went through, and it's really hard knowing that they're part of our family, regardless of what entity they work for, they're public safety, and it's hard to imagine what they went through and what they're going to go through," Chesterfield Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Moran said.

Blood donations can still be made at local Red Cross drives. A GoFundMe campaign for the officers has reached $77,000.

Shaw is expected to return to court on Aug. 20.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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