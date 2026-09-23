Man accused of shooting 2 Chesterfield County officers, killing K-9 denied bond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of shooting two Chesterfield County police officers in May was denied bond Wednesday morning.

Gary Shaw faces 17 felony charges in connection with a May 31 shootout that wounded two officers. Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, during which Shaw's mother called 911.

K-9 Knight, a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois mix, was killed in the shooting.

Shaw appeared in a wheelchair during the hearing. A large number of Chesterfield County police officers were also in attendance.

A judge denied Shaw bond after body camera evidence was shown in court.

Search warrants reveal scope of Chesterfield officer shooting investigation

On the afternoon of May 31, dispatchers received a call from Shaw's mother, telling them Shaw had fired two shots inside their shared home. During the call, dispatchers reportedly heard Shaw yelling in the background.

"I'm not letting you down these steps," Shaw said.

When officers arrived at the home off Gumfork Place, they saw Shaw holding a long gun and had a firearm in his waistband. Shaw then told officers that if his mother went downstairs, he would shoot her.

Officers entered the home and were immediately met with gunfire.

During the 35-minute gunfight, Officer Jacob Clark was shot seven times and Officer Jacob Wells was shot twice. Both underwent surgery and survived.

Shaw eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital in custody.

After more than a week of searching the property, detectives say they found a large collection of firearms, ammunition, and weapon components. In a detached garage, investigators found heavy machinery they say is commonly used to modify and work on firearms.

Inside the home, detectives recovered multiple firearms, including two rifles that had been converted to fully automatic weapons. The warrant also states investigators found a large cannonball, live gas grenades, pineapple grenades, body armor, AK rifle parts and conversion manuals, bullets and fragments, and tens of thousands of cartridges.

Shaw's next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.