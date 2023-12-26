Spreading the spirit of Kwanzaa. CBS 6 helps their efforts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Cultural Ambassador, the Elegba Folklore Society will present the 2023 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival on Saturday, December 30.

With a theme of “Legacy As Balance”, this year’s festival includes entertainment, food, and events to embrace and teach the significance of the Kwanzaa holiday. Activities include a lighting of the Kinara, an African Market, workshops, performances, and Watoto Kwanzaa, especially for children.

The festival welcomes all. As part of CBS 6’s Month of Giving, Anchor Cheryl Miller presented Janine Bell of the Elegba Folklore Society with a donation so they may offer free admission to the festival to some attendees.

In response, Bell said, “Thank you so much, because there may be people who want to come, or who have a big family; and this will make it possible.”

Elegba says the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is the largest event of its kind in Virginia and one of the largest on the East Coast.

At the Greater Richmond Convention Center in downtown Richmond, festival hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 30.

Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door with student and senior discounts available. Admission is free for children under 12.

