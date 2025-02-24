Parent thanks Henrico teacher who helped her son learn how to speak: 'This is my job, but it's also a passion'

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Gives recently recognized Samantha Yearout, a special education teacher at Pinchbeck Elementary School, for her outstanding contributions to the community.

Melissa Singh, a parent at Pinchbeck Elementary, nominated Yearout for the honor, highlighting Yearout’s impact on her son’s ability to learn how to talk.

"I tell you all the time that you're wonderful, and you obviously do not get enough praise for everything that you do," Singh said.

Yearout expressed a deep commitment to her role, emphasizing that her work is more than just a job.

"I've grown up working with people with disabilities, and it's something that really means a lot to me that our kids are seen as people first," she said. "This is my job, but it's also a passion. I grew up with a sister who has special needs, so being part of the disability community in that sense... the passion that I have to promote independence, to promote their strengths, and to get them involved in the community is just something that's so meaningful to me and I get to do it every day."

Melissa Hipolit made the surprise announcement in classed.

The CBS 6 Gives, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, highlights and honors remarkable individuals making a difference in their communities.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.