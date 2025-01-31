Folks in Richmond share words of encouragement: 'Do the hard things first'

Watch the video above for this month's CBS 6 Gives.

RICHMOND, Va. — Reporter Joi Fultz recently traded words of encouragement for a sweet pick-me-up with the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"Sometimes we have a bad day or a bad week, and we just need something to lift our spirits," Fultz said. "So I asked a few Richmonders for a few words of encouragement while also trying to spread a little joy."

Fultz chatted with folks around VCU's Main Campus in Richmond as she handed out donuts and gift cards to brighten people's spirits as she asked for their advice.

"I think everybody has had a very dark time in their life," one man playing guitar in Monroe Park said. "Distract yourself. Find something more positive to put your energy into. For me, it was guitar. I've known people where it's been art or writing or working out. If one thing doesn't work, just keep trying until you find a nice outlook for yourself."

People Fultz talked to emphasized the importance of staying positive and finding solace in activities like music, art or prayer. Practical advice included maintaining a healthy lifestyle and tackling hard tasks first to build momentum. The primary message was to keep going, stay kind, and find the good in any situation, as tomorrow is always a new day with hope.

"Don't give up," one man said. "That's the thing, you don't want to give up, OK? Tomorrow is going to be a better day. You know, this afternoon might be a better day."

