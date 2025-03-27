This teacher's impact goes beyond the classroom: 'My purpose in life is to help others'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Johna Vazquez is a longtime educator who students, staff, and community members say consistently goes above and beyond her job title of instructional technology resource teacher at Petersburg High School.

"For me, it's a privilege to be able to do what I feel like is my calling," she said. "My purpose in life is to help others. Whatever it takes to do that."

Students recognize the love Vazquez puts into her work.

"[She] shows me that I have more than one parent figure outside of home," one student told CBS 6. "I have more than one person looking out for me, more than my mom or my dad."

CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz surprised Vazquez at school recently as part of CBS 6 Gives.

"On behalf of CBS 6, we want to give you a little something. It's just a small token of our appreciation to say thank you," Joi said. "Thank you from CBS 6, thank you from the people that you touch, the students, the parents, the grandparents, the seniors. You do so much."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.