PetSmart employee stays positive while husband battles cancer: 'We just keep the faith and the love'

RICHMOND, Va. — A PetSmart employee known for her cheerful demeanor is facing significant personal challenges as her husband battles cancer.

Sandra, nicknamed "Vegas" because of where she grew up, has been a friendly face at PetSmart for nearly 30 years while privately supporting her husband through a serious health crisis.

"In 2006, Melvin was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. And they told us he had five years to live, and by the grace of God, he's still here," Sandra said.

Melvin recently underwent a CAR T-cell transplant on April 29, which requires a 100-day recovery period.

"It's very hard. It's very difficult, but we just keep the faith and the love I have for him is what keeps me going strong," Sandra said.

Despite these challenges, Sandra, like her husband, maintains a positive attitude.

"He's a very positive man he stays positive. He always has, he don't complain, you know, sometimes I'm glad I go with him to the doctor because he won't even tell me things because he don't want me to worry," Sandra said.

The couple has established a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses during this difficult time.

The CBS 6 Morning team recently visited her at work and made a surprise donation to her fundraiser.

"Thank you for being a good inspiration to all of us and raising awareness for everyone, and we, we appreciate all that you do. Even keeping a smile on your face gives us a smile too," Kristen Luehrs said to her after they shared a big hug.

