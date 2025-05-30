This Richmond educator is about to get a big surprise at her final graduation ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 surprised Boushall Middle School assistant principal Dr. Patricia Aldridge at her final graduation ceremony, honoring her 32-year career in education and the impact she's made on countless students.

"Today is bittersweet, you know, I'm, I'm happy. This is my last graduating class," Dr. Aldridge said.

Her career has been defined by her dedication to students and her willingness to go beyond typical administrative duties.

During the ceremony, Joi Fultz took the opportunity to highlight Dr. Aldridge's extraordinary commitment to her students.

"Sometimes she'd drive buses so that students made it to their field trips. Other times she'd stay late to make sure students made it to their doctor's appointments. No matter what the sacrifice was, she made it in order to see her students make it to moments like today," Fultz said.

Throughout her career, Dr. Aldridge approached her role with both professional dedication and care.

"I've had those moments where you know you have to take off your educational hat and put on that mama hat," Dr. Aldridge said.

Her approach to education has always been deeply personal, viewing her students as extensions of her own family.

"As a mother of two grown sons, I can impart some knowledge and, you know, I can just talk to them and, and give them some wisdom and some advice because I look at them as my own children. They really are," Dr. Aldridge said.

The surprise came when Fultz announced the special recognition through the CBS 6 Gives program.

"The CBS 6 family, every all of the teachers and the staff of Boushall Middle School would like to surprise you and give you a gift on behalf of CBS 6 Gives," Fultz said.

The recognition was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience as Dr. Aldridge was honored for her decades of service.

"We select people from the community that are making an impact, making a difference for CBS 6 Gives, and so when I found out I was doing this speech, I knew I wanted to surprise somebody who was making a difference and you were absolutely that person," Fultz said.

"I've had approximately 32 years in education, and you can do anything that you set your mind to," Dr. Aldridge said. "The only obstacle standing in your way is you."

