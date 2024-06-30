Celebration of Life honors Hanover Sheriff's Sgt. James 'Jim' McLaughlin: 'He served to the fullest'

HANOVER COUNTY Va. -- A Celebration of Life paid tribute to Sgt. James "Jim" McLaughlin, who spent nearly four decades of "dedicated service" with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

McLaughlin, 65, died surrounded by family and friends last weekend following a year-long battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

The service at Fairmont Christian Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday honored the veteran deputy known for his strong work ethic and "professional and polite demeanor."

McLaughlin began his career with the sheriff's office in 1984 before joining the force full-time a decade later. Then in 1996, he joined the agency's Crisis Negotiations Team before being assigned to the Crime Prevention Unit in 1998. That is where he continued to serve and was promoted to sergeant of the unit in 2021.

He received numerous awards and 480 commendations during his career, according to officials.

"If there is one resounding theme with Sgt. McLaughlin, it is service. Whether he served his country or his community, he served to the fullest," officials with the sheriff's office said. "He was one of the very best, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him."

Earlier this week McLaughlin's patrol vehicle was on display in front of the Vaughan-Bradley Law Enforcement Building. The public was invited to pay their respects and leave a tribute.

In addition to his service in the community, McLaughlin was remembered as a family man with a "passion for travel," according to his obituary.

"He and his family explored all 50 states and 8 countries together, creating cherished memories along the way," his obituary reads. "Jim’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

McLaughlin is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Family members asked that donations be made to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office Foundation and Bon Secours Hospice instead of flowers.