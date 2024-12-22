Why Pennsylvania couple loves Richmond's Carytown for 'really thoughtful gifts'

RICHMOND, Va. — Three days before Christmas, shoppers filled Carytown in Richmond looking for last-minute unique gifts, treats and holiday goodies.

Matt and Andie Meredith, a couple from Pennsylvania, said they appreciate Carytown's unique shops with items big box stores just do not have.

"I feel like the small businesses have the best, really thoughtful gifts you can get for family and friends," Andie Meredith said. "We actually usually come after the holidays, so coming a few days before Christmas has given us the extra bonus of getting a few last-minute gifts in before Christmas Day. We love the vintage stores and gift shop vibe to get some last-minute things."

With only three days left until Christmas, shoppers are encouraged to find their perfect gifts soon.

