Bus driver in wheelchair faces judge after deadly Virginia I-95 crash: 'This is an unusual case'

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The bus driver charged in the deadly I-95 crash in Stafford County that killed five people appeared before a judge Wednesday for the first time since the May 29 crash — arriving at the courthouse in a wheelchair and facing a long list of serious charges.

Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York, faces five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection with the crash. The charges were split between two courtrooms — two counts heard in district court and four in circuit court. Stafford Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen said the charges were divided to help ensure a speedy trial.

Dong's attorney, Thad Furlong, acknowledged the unusual scope of the case.

"While there have been bus crashes, tragically, around the country, here in Virginia, on I-95, this is an unusual case, in terms of size and magnitude," Furlong said. "But the procedure is the same: look at the evidence, talk to the client, develop a strategy, bring it to court, there you go."

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Prosecutors handed over evidence to Furlong during Wednesday's hearing, including footage of the crash and approximately 2,000 photos. Furlong said his team will need to review everything before determining their next steps.

Dong is accused of failing to slow his bus as it approached a work zone on I-95 southbound in Stafford County in the early morning hours of May 29. The motorcoach, operated by E&P Travel Inc. of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, slammed into more than half a dozen vehicles, triggering a chain reaction crash. Among those vehicles was a car carrying a family of four — two adults and their two children — all of whom were killed. A fifth person, a woman in another vehicle, was also killed.

Relatives identified the family as Dmitri and Ecterina Doncev of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and their two children. They were on their way to a wedding in South Carolina. The fifth victim was identified by Virginia State Police as Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Massachusetts. Approximately 44 people were transported to area hospitals.

One issue that has drawn significant attention is Dong's English proficiency. Federal regulations require commercial drivers to be able to understand English well enough to converse with the public and read highway traffic signs and signals. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote on X shortly after the crash that Dong does not speak English, yet obtained a commercial driver's license in New York in 2024.

Dong used an interpreter during Wednesday's hearings. However, Furlong said Dong does speak some English and prefers to use an interpreter so he can communicate in his native language.

WATCH: NTSB gives update after deadly bus crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia

Watch NTSB gives update after deadly bus crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia

The National Transportation Safety Board previously said it was assessing Dong's language proficiency as part of its investigation.

Dong's legal troubles extend beyond the Stafford County crash. Dong also faces a pending speeding charge in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, stemming from an incident in March 2026 in which he was accused of driving a motorcoach 72 mph in a 50 mph zone.

He also has a separate speeding case in Virginia, where he was previously convicted of driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone in Colonial Heights in November 2024 and paid $219 in fines and court costs.