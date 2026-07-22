Bus driver in deadly Virginia I-95 crash granted bond; second hearing set for Friday

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The bus driver accused of causing a deadly chain-reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that killed five people has been granted bond on three of his five involuntary manslaughter charges — but he will not be released from jail yet.

A Stafford County Circuit Court judge granted bond Wednesday to Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York. However, Dong still faces a separate bond hearing in General District Court on the two remaining involuntary manslaughter charges, which is expected Friday.

Under the terms of his release, Dong must pay a $25,000 bond, remain on house arrest in Virginia, surrender his commercial driver's license, his driver's license and both his U.S. and Chinese passports. He is also prohibited from driving and from using drugs or alcohol.

Dong's attorney, Tom Walsh, said his client was deeply affected when shown images of the crash.

"My client, when I showed him the actual news reports of the accident, the pictures, he broke down crying. He got emotional," Walsh said.

WATCH: Bus crash survivors describe chaos on I-95 in Virginia: 'Blood everywhere, people screaming'

Bus crash survivors describe chaos on I-95 in Virginia: 'Blood everywhere, people screaming'

Walsh acknowledged the difficulty of the road ahead.

"It's an accident and it's hard. Getting a jury is going to be tough," Walsh said.

Walsh said the judge handled the bond decision appropriately.

"The judge did what he should do, I guess. I think he was fair," Walsh said.

Dong is accused of failing to slow the bus as it approached a work zone on I-95 southbound near mile marker 146 in the early morning hours of May 29. The bus slammed into multiple vehicles stopped in traffic, triggering a chain reaction crash involving at least 8 vehicles. Several vehicles caught fire after the crash. Prosecutors showed video from I-95 express lane cameras in court Wednesday, capturing the moment of impact and vehicles erupting in flames.

Five people were killed — all from Massachusetts. Four were members of the Doncev family of Greenfield, including two children ages 7 and 13, who were on their way to a wedding in South Carolina. The fifth victim was identified by Virginia State Police as Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Massachusetts. Approximately 44 people in total were transported to area hospitals.

Prosecutors argued that Dong's actions — combined with a driving record that includes two prior speeding tickets — point to criminal negligence. Dong's defense has argued the crash was a tragic accident that does not rise to the level of criminal conduct.



WATCH: NTSB gives update after deadly bus crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia

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Dong also faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. His trial is scheduled for October.

The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the crash is ongoing. A preliminary report released in June found the bus traveled approximately 0.44 miles through stopped traffic before coming to rest in the median. A final report is expected to take between 12 and 24 months to complete.