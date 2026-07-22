Tree falls on car, brings down powerlines on Creighton Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Creighton Road are shut down from I-295 to Hillcrest Farms Drive after a tree fell on a vehicle and pulled down powerlines in the area, according to Henrico police. The driver was not injured.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Creighton Road around 1:40 p.m. on July 22, 2026, after a tree fell on a vehicle traveling westbound.

As the tree fell, it pulled down powerlines in the area.

The road will be shut down for an extended period of time as crews work to address the utility issue.

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