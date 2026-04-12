Firefighters battle 35-acre brush fire in Powhatan County: 'Please use caution'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A brush fire spread across more than 35 acres in Powhatan County near the Cumberland County line on Saturday afternoon.

The fire sparked in the 5900 block of Anderson Highway near Trenholm Road. That is where a passing driver captured a photo of the flames.

Sources said the fire continues to tie up emergency resources at this hour.

All firehouses in Powhatan County, as well as aid from neighboring Amelia and Cumberland, were working to contain the blaze Saturday evening.

"Please use caution in the area and beware of moving fire department vehicles," officials said.

Weather News Most of Virginia now in a drought Mike Stone

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg said dry conditions likely helped fuel the flames.

"This is the problem. We've had such dry conditions; nearly half of the state is in severe drought conditions, including areas to the west," Goldberg said. "So that's where the focus is, and the majority of the rest of the state under moderate drought conditions. So any type of dry weather, little bit of a breeze, going to kick up some fires, and that will be the threat through the coming week."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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