Most of Virginia now in a drought

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most of the Commonwealth in now in a drought.

Almost 90% of Virginia is experiencing some level of drought severity.

(WTVR)

Almost half of the state is in a severe drought (level 3 out of 5), and 40% of the state is in a moderate drought (level 2 out of 5).

Small slivers of southern Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties are in an extreme drought (level 4 out of 5).

Rainfall recently has been running about one-quarter to one-half of normal levels.

(WTVR)

Here is a plot showing much of the state receiving only around 25% of normal rainfall for the last 6 months.

(WTVR)

At this point of the year, we need around three-quarters of an inch of rain each week to keep from drying out.

In the summer months, that number jumps to around 1.00" to 1.25" each week.

Rainfall chances for the next week will be minimal. At the same time, we will be experiencing the hottest weather since last summer for April 14-16.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Tropical Tracker

Map Center

Closings & Delays

