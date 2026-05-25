Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

A muggy holiday with showers and thunderstorms

Unsettled pattern continues through midweek
A muggy holiday with showers and thunderstorms
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — It will be wet at times for Memorial Day, although there will be some dry moments. It will be rather muggy, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We'll have occasional showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will again be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some more showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday.

Rain chances will then decrease Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Some drier air will move in for the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone