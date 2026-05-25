A muggy holiday with showers and thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. — It will be wet at times for Memorial Day, although there will be some dry moments. It will be rather muggy, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We'll have occasional showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will again be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some more showers and scattered thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday.

Rain chances will then decrease Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s. Some drier air will move in for the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend.

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