Coaching changes shake up Chesterfield high school football, basketball programs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three coaches are on the move in Chesterfield County, with familiar names landing at new schools ahead of the upcoming seasons.

Mike Winiecki is returning to Chesterfield County to take over the boys basketball program at Clover Hill High School, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Winiecki starred for coach Dick Tarrant at the University of Richmond in the late 1980s and is a Spider Hall of Famer. He later served as an assistant under four different Spider coaches and also coached at five other college programs. Winiecki is a Monacan High School graduate and most recently served as head coach of the Orlando Magic's G-League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.

Meadowbrook head coach Billy Rudd has announced he is leaving to take over the program at Matoaca High School.

Rudd spent three seasons at his alma mater, going 12-18 overall but leading Meadowbrook to its first winning season in over a decade last fall. He will replace Fred Stoots, who accepted the job as athletic director of the new school being built in Magnolia Green.

Matoaca missed the playoffs last year for the first time in four seasons after going just 2-8.

Bryan Jennings has been named the new head football coach at James River High School.

The appointment marks the 3rd Dominion District school Jennings has coached, having previously spent four seasons at Huguenot and five seasons at Clover Hill, leading those programs to the playoffs four times.

Most recently, Jennings worked with the offensive line at James River under Jacob Hodges, who is now at Glen Allen High School.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.