Fire sparked by burn barrel destroys 2-story garage, multiple vehicles in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A fire sparked by a burn barrel destroyed a two-story garage and multiple vehicles in rural Prince George County on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 7000 block of Wood Drive around 3:20 p.m. for a reported structure fire, officials with Prince George County Fire and EMS posted on social media.

When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to three vehicles parked outside.

Officials said windy and dry conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly, igniting multiple brush fires and extending to the siding of a nearby home.

The garage, vehicles, and several trailers — including a construction trailer and a flatbed — were deemed a total loss. The nearby home had some exterior damage.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced.

Investigators believe the fire started from a burn barrel that was used improperly.

"Outdoor burning is especially dangerous during dry, windy conditions, when even a small fire can spread quickly to nearby structures, vehicles, and vegetation," officials warned.

The incident marked the county's third outdoor fire-related call of the day, following an earlier illegal burn and a brush fire that burned up to an acre.

A burn ban remains in effect as Virginia’s Burning Law restricts open-air burning within 300 feet of woods or dry grass before 4 p.m. through April 30.

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