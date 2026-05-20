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Crash closes all southbound lanes of Route 288 near Route 1 in Chesterfield

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Virginia 511
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Route 288 in Chesterfield are closed near Route 1 in Chesterfield after a multi-vehicle crash.


Lanes are expected to be closed for an extended time, according to VDOT.

VDOT says drivers should follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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