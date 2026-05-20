Crash closes all southbound lanes of Route 288 near Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Route 288 in Chesterfield are closed near Route 1 in Chesterfield after a multi-vehicle crash.



Lanes are expected to be closed for an extended time, according to VDOT.

VDOT says drivers should follow the posted detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

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