Richmond mother charged with murder after unresponsive infant found in bedroom

Posted at 3:30 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:31:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman has been arrested and charged with murdering her 9-month-old daughter, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Hickory Street for the report of a person down around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

"Officers arrived and located an unresponsive child in the bedroom of the residence," James Mercante with Richmond Police said. "The child had obvious signs of trauma and was transported to a local hospital where later that morning she succumbed to her injuries."

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine the girl's exact cause and manner of death.

Police said that 29-year-old Breonna Green, of Richmond, was charged with first-degree murder after she was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Longoria at 804-646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

