Boy who drowned on James River was swimming with his family, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 9-year-old boy drowned on the James River Saturday evening, authorities said.

Richmond Fire and EMS crews arrived just before 6:15 p.m., entered the water and went where the boy was last seen.

The child was swimming with his family between Pony Pasture and the Meadows when he went under, officials said.

Crews conducted a "detailed systematic search" and a swimmer with the Water Rescue found the child's body "underwater in a deep hole up against an underwater rock" around 7 p.m.

The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The City of Richmond extends its deepest condolences to the family," city officials wrote.

Fire officials thanked Richmond Police, Richmond Ambulance Authority personnel and Henrico Fire crews for their help.

